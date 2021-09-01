Short Interest in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Increases By 19.1%

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 445,600 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the July 29th total of 374,100 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 3,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 8,917.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.36. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $7.44. The business had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

