Short Interest in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Declines By 14.6%

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 870,700 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the July 29th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $99,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,857.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,583 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,064 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 55.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 8.1% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 120,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Exponent by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter valued at $1,093,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $116.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

