Short Interest in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Decreases By 16.9%

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the July 29th total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 447,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth $75,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth $215,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FBC shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flagstar Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of FBC stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,830. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.69. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

