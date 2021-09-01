Short Interest in iEntertainment Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IENT) Expands By 16.4%

iEntertainment Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IENT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the July 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of IENT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,292. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. iEntertainment Network has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.12.

About iEntertainment Network

iEntertainment Network, Inc develops and publishes proprietary Internet, mobile and online multi-player games. It offers online games such as Outdoors Unlimited, WarBirds, Dawn of Aces, Armored Assault, and Helbreath. The company was founded by John W. Stealey on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Cary, NC.

