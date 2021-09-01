Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Drops By 17.1%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the July 29th total of 6,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,274,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,809,000 after buying an additional 10,815,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after buying an additional 388,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,793,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,110,000 after buying an additional 211,764 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after buying an additional 2,695,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,592,000 after buying an additional 352,029 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $86.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

