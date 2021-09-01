Short Interest in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Declines By 16.9%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the July 29th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTLS. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Materialise by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Materialise by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Materialise by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 37,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Materialise by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Materialise by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTLS traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.74. The stock had a trading volume of 17,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,679. Materialise has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.10 and a beta of 0.55.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Materialise will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

