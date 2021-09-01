Short Interest in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Drops By 14.6%

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the July 29th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIVO opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $877.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

