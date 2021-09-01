Short Interest in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Rises By 16.3%

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the July 29th total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

METX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,005. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $9.40.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Company Profile

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

