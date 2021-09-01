Short Interest in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Rises By 16.3%

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the July 29th total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
METX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,005. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $9.40.
Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.
Meten EdtechX Education Group Company Profile
Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.
