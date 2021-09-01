Short Interest in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Declines By 16.7%

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $953,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 28,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 59.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 621.1% during the second quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mexico Equity & Income Fund alerts:

MXE traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $12.88.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.