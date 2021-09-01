Short Interest in Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Declines By 15.1%

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the July 29th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,444,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MXSG opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Mexus Gold US has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
Mexus Gold US Company Profile
