Short Interest in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Declines By 16.5%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the July 29th total of 4,180,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 432,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

In related news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $220,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,447.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $35,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,889.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $739,633 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 422.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,183,000 after buying an additional 2,502,069 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $32,200,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 364.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 919,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,603,000 after buying an additional 721,743 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,297,000 after buying an additional 665,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,480,000 after purchasing an additional 646,715 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

NASDAQ NRIX traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $31.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,487. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -13.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.