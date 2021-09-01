Short Interest in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Decreases By 16.5%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the July 29th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRS. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 37,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 54,972 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $469,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,455. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.