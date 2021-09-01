Short Interest in OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Increases By 17.0%

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the July 29th total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,476.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OCINF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OCI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OCI in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OCI in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCINF remained flat at $$24.20 on Wednesday. OCI has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.75.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

