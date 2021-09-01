Short Interest in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Rises By 15.3%

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 296,400 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the July 29th total of 257,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley cut Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

ORN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,062. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $168.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

