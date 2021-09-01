Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Grows By 15.6%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 589,200 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the July 29th total of 509,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,157,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $184,269.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 125,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,917 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of OXLC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.20. 5,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,304. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

