Short Interest in Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Drops By 17.1%

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 321,700 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the July 29th total of 388,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 759,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:PKKFF traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 113,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,991. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. Peak Fintech Group has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peak Fintech Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peak Fintech Group, Inc is an information technology portfolio management company, which engages in assembling, financing, and managing a portfolio of companies and assets in some of the tech sectors. It operates through the following segments: Fintech Platform, Financial Services, and Other. The Fintech Platform segment comprises procurement and distribution of products within a specific supply chain or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

