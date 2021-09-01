Short Interest in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Drops By 17.2%

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the July 29th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 834,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PFMT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,350. Performant Financial has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $240.85 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of -0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performant Financial will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Eric Yanagi sold 208,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $1,008,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 72,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $272,989.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,431,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,865,152.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,517,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,379,851 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,814,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Performant Financial by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,630,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 376,790 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Performant Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $3,984,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Performant Financial by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 988,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

