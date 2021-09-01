Short Interest in Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Declines By 18.1%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 387,100 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the July 29th total of 472,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Renalytix AI by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its holdings in Renalytix AI by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 16.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNLX opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -174.50. Renalytix AI has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $35.71.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Renalytix AI will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.