Short Interest in Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Declines By 18.1%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 387,100 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the July 29th total of 472,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Renalytix AI by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its holdings in Renalytix AI by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 16.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Renalytix AI will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Renalytix AI
Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.