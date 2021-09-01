Short Interest in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Declines By 15.7%

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the July 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of TCFC opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.98. The Community Financial has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $204.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Community Financial will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Community Financial by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Community Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,800,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Community Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Community Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Community Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

