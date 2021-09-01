Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Expands By 16.7%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

NASDAQ TANNI opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76.

