Short Interest in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Rises By 19.9%

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,380,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the July 29th total of 11,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.32. 288,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,501,267. The stock has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.64. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

