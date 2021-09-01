Short Interest in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Declines By 17.1%

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the July 29th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ UBOH opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $97.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.17. United Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $37.71.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

In other news, insider Norman V. Schnipke sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $42,972.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,623.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent D. Nussbaum sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $26,251.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,481 shares of company stock worth $111,776. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBOH. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bancshares by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

