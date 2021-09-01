Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Increases By 17.2%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the July 29th total of 870,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,014,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.04. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $52.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

