Short Interest in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Grows By 20.3%

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the July 29th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,549 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,123.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,053 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,418 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTX opened at $200.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $283.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.01. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

