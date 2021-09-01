Short Interest in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Drops By 16.4%

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the July 29th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 692,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

WAL stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.03. The company had a trading volume of 18,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.81 and a 200 day moving average of $96.83. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after acquiring an additional 121,143 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,209,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,024,000 after acquiring an additional 34,041 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,950,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

