Short Interest in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Declines By 17.3%

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the July 29th total of 5,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XERS. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.84.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 251.01% and a negative return on equity of 298.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after buying an additional 117,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after buying an additional 234,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,236,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 178,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 985,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 91,718 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. The firm offers XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies. Its products include Gvoke Pre-Filled Syringe and Gvoke HypoPen. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

