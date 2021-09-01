Short Interest in XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) Declines By 15.7%

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the July 29th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of XTLB stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. XTL Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $6.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XTL Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) by 98.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,269 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.75% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its pipeline includes hCDR1 and Erythropoietin. The company was founded on March 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel.

