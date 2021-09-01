Short Interest in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Increases By 19.2%

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the July 29th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.74. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $91,680.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,439.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $254,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,097 shares of company stock worth $792,455. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 404.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 7,631.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

