Shyft Network (SHFT) Hits Market Cap of $103.97 Million

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Shyft Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002050 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shyft Network has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shyft Network has a total market cap of $103.97 million and approximately $215,877.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Shyft Network

Shyft Network (CRYPTO:SHFT) is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,989,841 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Shyft Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shyft Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shyft Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

