Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €52.80 ($62.12).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

ETR:SHL opened at €58.90 ($69.29) on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a twelve month high of €61.50 ($72.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €50.00. The company has a market cap of $66.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.33.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

