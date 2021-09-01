Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.41.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWIR shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $608.00 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.25.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 45.8% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 165,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 51,940 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 100.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 3.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 234,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 20.0% in the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

