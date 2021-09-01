Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.41.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWIR shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.
Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $608.00 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 45.8% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 165,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 51,940 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 100.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 3.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 234,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 20.0% in the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.
About Sierra Wireless
Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.
