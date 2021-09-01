Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Short Interest Up 19.6% in August

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the July 29th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Signature Bank by 84.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,620 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after buying an additional 824,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,149,000 after buying an additional 691,739 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $140,078,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2,448.1% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 407,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,215,000 after buying an additional 391,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBNY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $259.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.16. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $268.46.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

