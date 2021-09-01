Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Short Interest Up 17.1% in August

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the July 29th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 298,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SILK. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.
In other Silk Road Medical news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $847,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Lasersohn sold 5,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $247,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,482 shares of company stock valued at $4,794,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
SILK stock opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 1.48. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81.
Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Silk Road Medical
Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.