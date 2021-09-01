Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Price Tops $0.0963 on Exchanges

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $289,063.57 and approximately $105.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0963 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00020352 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001353 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,003,008 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

