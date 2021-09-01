Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $113.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $119.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.68.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

