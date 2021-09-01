Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.80

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others.

