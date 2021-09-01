SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) PT Raised to $260.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SITM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

NASDAQ:SITM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.03. 944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,440. SiTime has a 12-month low of $63.00 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,310.25, a PEG ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.32.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SiTime will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $34,276.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $366,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,229 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,259 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,024,000 after purchasing an additional 654,173 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,548,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after buying an additional 84,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,096,000 after buying an additional 128,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,842,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SiTime by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,217,000 after buying an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

