SKALE Network Hits Market Capitalization of $480.96 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000813 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $480.96 million and approximately $50.55 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00060099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00133057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00050686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.04 or 0.00830409 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network (CRYPTO:SKL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

