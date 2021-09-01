Skeena Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SKREF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in August

Skeena Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SKREF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 433,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the July 29th total of 511,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Shares of SKREF stock opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34. Skeena Resources has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.