Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Gap Up to $11.77

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.77, but opened at $12.67. Skillz shares last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 1,902,102 shares.

SKLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.08.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $902,542.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 823,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,214,566. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Skillz by 3,100.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Skillz during the second quarter worth $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Skillz during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Skillz during the first quarter worth $46,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

