Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Trading 1.7% Higher

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) shares shot up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 607,960 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,375,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Get Skye Bioscience alerts:

Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Skye Bioscience, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. It focuses on the treatment of a spectrum of diseases, as well as utilizing bioengineering in the drug design. The company was founded on March 16, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Skye Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skye Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.