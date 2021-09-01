SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.83

Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.83 and last traded at $35.68, with a volume of 4416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SKYT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

