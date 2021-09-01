Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned about 0.38% of Sleep Number worth $10,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

Shares of SNBR stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.80. 247,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,199. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.12.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

