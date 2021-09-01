SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.73 Million

Analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will report $35.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $36.46 million. SLR Investment reported sales of $28.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year sales of $143.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.92 million to $146.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $158.11 million, with estimates ranging from $156.32 million to $159.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLRC. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Shares of SLRC opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $792.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in SLR Investment by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,223,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 443,976 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,648,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SLR Investment by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,808,000 after purchasing an additional 120,037 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 105,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 158,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 98,596 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

