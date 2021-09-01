Smartlands Network (SLT) Price Hits $5.44

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Smartlands Network has a total market capitalization of $27.77 million and approximately $97,007.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Smartlands Network has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be purchased for about $5.44 or 0.00011017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00058449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00014266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00139811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.82 or 0.00833367 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00048508 BTC.

About Smartlands Network

Smartlands Network is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

