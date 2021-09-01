Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $46,280.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,132.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth about $80,000. 60.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.86. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

