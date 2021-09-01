Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $274.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Shares of SWBI stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $24.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,532,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,693. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.86. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $39.61.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $46,280.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,132.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SWBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.