Smooth Love Potion Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $235.06 million and approximately $186.61 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 20.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00060600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00129751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.67 or 0.00834684 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00048617 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 2,041,441,992 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

