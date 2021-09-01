SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Short Interest Down 16.8% in August

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the July 29th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 748,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark cut their target price on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SOC Telemed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 58.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOC Telemed stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $271.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.08. SOC Telemed has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $10.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 88.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that SOC Telemed will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

