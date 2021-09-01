Sociall Tops One Day Trading Volume of $216.00 (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 56.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. Sociall has a market cap of $167,502.71 and approximately $216.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sociall has traded 54.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sociall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sociall alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00058449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00014266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00139811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.82 or 0.00833367 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00048508 BTC.

Sociall Coin Profile

Sociall (CRYPTO:SCL) is a coin. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official website is sociall.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Buying and Selling Sociall

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sociall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sociall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.